Cyclone Fengal Update: Storm Approaches Tamil Nadu Coast, Heavy Rains Anticipated; Schools & Colleges Closed

Chennai: Fishing boats anchored amidst the forecast of heavy rains at the Kasimedu Fishing Harbour, along the coast of the Bay of Bengal, in Chennai, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. Rains lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, and the India Meteorological Department said the depression over Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a deep depression. | PTI

Chennai: A deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclone by Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The storm, located approximately 670 km off the Chennai coast, is forecasted to develop into Cyclone Fengal.

As it moves north-northwestwards, it will likely bring heavy to extremely heavy rainfall to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh. The IMD warned that the storm would skirt the Sri Lankan coast before approaching Tamil Nadu over the next two days.

Schools & Colleges Closed In Tamil Nadu

In response to the alert, schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu's districts, including Trichy, Ramanathapuram, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Villupuram and Thiruvallur, have been closed as a precautionary measure. The IMD also issued warnings of strong winds ranging from 45-55 km/h, with gusts up to 65 km/h, which could result in rough seas and potential flooding in low-lying coastal areas.

The Deep Depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwards with a speed of 10 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 2330 hours IST of yesterday, the 26th November 2024 over the same region near latitude 7.5°N and longitude 82.6°E, about 190 km southeast of… pic.twitter.com/HlrUed0v40 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 26, 2024

The deep depression was last reported about 190 km southeast of Trincomalee, 580 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 670 km south-southeast of Chennai. The IMD stressed the likelihood of further intensification into a cyclonic storm by November 27, as it continues its path towards the Tamil Nadu coast.

TN CM MK Stalin Calls High-Level Meeting

In anticipation of the storm's impact, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin held a high-level meeting with the District Magistrates of Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Cuddalore. He directed officials to ensure the safety of residents and relocate people from vulnerable areas to safer locations. Stalin assured the public that the government is prepared to manage the situation and urged caution while venturing outdoors.

Additionally, two teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed to Tamil Nadu, bringing the total to 17 teams across various districts, including Chennai, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Cuddalore. These teams are on standby to assist with rescue and relief operations if required.

Read Also Tamil Nadu: Doctors Strike In Protest After Brutal Stabbing Of Senior Oncologist In Chennai Hospital

Meanwhile, moderate rain has already affected several parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai and surrounding districts like Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur. Northern coastal areas, such as Cuddalore and the Cauvery delta regions, including Nagapattinam, also experienced rainfall.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and urging residents to stay updated on weather advisories. Precautionary measures are being implemented to minimize the impact of the impending cyclone.