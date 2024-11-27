Cyclone Fengal Update: Storm Approaches Tamil Nadu Coast, Heavy Rains Anticipated; Schools & Colleges Closed

Chennai: A deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclone by Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The storm, located approximately 670 km off the Chennai coast, is forecasted to develop into Cyclone Fengal.
As it moves north-northwestwards, it will likely bring heavy to extremely heavy rainfall to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh. The IMD warned that the storm would skirt the Sri Lankan coast before approaching Tamil Nadu over the next two days.
Schools & Colleges Closed In Tamil Nadu
In response to the alert, schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu's districts, including Trichy, Ramanathapuram, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Villupuram and Thiruvallur, have been closed as a precautionary measure. The IMD also issued warnings of strong winds ranging from 45-55 km/h, with gusts up to 65 km/h, which could result in rough seas and potential flooding in low-lying coastal areas.
The deep depression was last reported about 190 km southeast of Trincomalee, 580 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 670 km south-southeast of Chennai. The IMD stressed the likelihood of further intensification into a cyclonic storm by November 27, as it continues its path towards the Tamil Nadu coast.
TN CM MK Stalin Calls High-Level Meeting
In anticipation of the storm's impact, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin held a high-level meeting with the District Magistrates of Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Cuddalore. He directed officials to ensure the safety of residents and relocate people from vulnerable areas to safer locations. Stalin assured the public that the government is prepared to manage the situation and urged caution while venturing outdoors.
Additionally, two teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed to Tamil Nadu, bringing the total to 17 teams across various districts, including Chennai, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Cuddalore. These teams are on standby to assist with rescue and relief operations if required.
Meanwhile, moderate rain has already affected several parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai and surrounding districts like Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur. Northern coastal areas, such as Cuddalore and the Cauvery delta regions, including Nagapattinam, also experienced rainfall.
Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and urging residents to stay updated on weather advisories. Precautionary measures are being implemented to minimize the impact of the impending cyclone.