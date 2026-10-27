Cyclone Arnab: Vizag Airport Issues Passenger Advisory As Very Severe Storm Approaches Andhra Coast, Warns Of Flight Disruptions |

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam’s Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport issued a passenger advisory on Tuesday morning, warning that approaching cyclonic weather could disrupt flight schedules and road connectivity as Cyclone Arnab intensifies over the Bay of Bengal ahead of its expected landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday, October 28.

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In an advisory issued at 8:14 am, the airport cautioned that heavy rainfall and strong winds could affect travel to and from the airport. Passengers have been urged to check their flight status with airlines before leaving for the airport, allow additional time for their journey and contact their respective airlines for assistance with rescheduling or cancellations.

The airport has also asked travellers to follow official updates issued by airport authorities, airlines and local administrations. Passengers can check flight information through the airport’s official website.

Air India Issues Travel Advisory

Air India also issued a travel advisory on Tuesday, warning that weather conditions associated with Tropical Cyclone Arnab could affect flights to and from Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada on October 27. The airline advised passengers to verify their flight status online and factor in additional travel time, cautioning that adverse weather could also affect road journeys to airports.

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Cyclone Arnab Intensifies Into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm

The advisories come as Cyclone Arnab has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the system is likely to move northwestwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts near Yanam, between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, by the forenoon of Wednesday.

The storm is expected to bring maximum sustained wind speeds of 115–125 kmph, with gusts reaching 140 kmph, during landfall. Prakhar Jain, Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, said the cyclone was located approximately 300 km from Visakhapatnam, 360 km from Kakinada, 460 km from Machilipatnam and 530 km from Bapatla.

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The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on October 27 and 28. Odisha is likely to receive heavy rainfall on October 28, while parts of Chhattisgarh may experience heavy rain on October 28 and 29. Heavy rainfall is also forecast over East Uttar Pradesh on October 29.

Transport services have also been affected by precautionary measures. South Coast Railway has cancelled 53 train services scheduled to operate on October 27 and/or 28. Passengers have been advised to check train-wise cancellation details and verify their journey status before heading to railway stations.

With the cyclone expected to reach the coast on Wednesday, passengers travelling through Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada have been advised to monitor official updates closely and prepare for possible changes to their travel plans.