Cyclone Akvan Weakens After Odisha Landfall, West Bengal Reviews Emergency Preparedness Amid Rainfall | X - cmowbgov

Kolkata, Nov 20: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said the state government was fully prepared to deal with the possible impact of Cyclone Akvan.

Adhikari chaired a high-level meeting at the state secretariat with Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal and Home Secretary Sanghamitra Ghosh. Senior officers of various departments and districts likely to be affected by the cyclone were present.

The Hon’ble Chief Minister, Shri Suvendu Adhikari, chaired a high-level video conference with senior officials of the State Government and District Magistrates to review the preparedness and precautionary measures in view of the ongoing cyclone. The Hon’ble Chief Minister issued necessary directions to all concerned to ensure coordinated and proactive measures, maintain constant vigil and take every possible step to minimise the impact of the cyclone and ensure the safety of people and their property. — Chief Minister's Office, Govt. of West Bengal (@cmowbgov) November 20, 2026

Government Prioritises Public Safety And Preparedness

In a social media post after the meeting, the chief minister said the government was closely monitoring the situation and had made preparations to ensure public safety and facilitate relief and rescue operations.

VIDEO | Informing about Cyclone Akvan, Odisha Chief Secretary Anu Garg (@_anugarg) says, "The landfall process of Cyclone Akvan has begun, and according to the IMD's forecast, it is expected to continue for another two hours. Our entire team has been monitoring the situation throughout the night. All the Collectors and senior officers in the districts have also been monitoring it. According to their reports, no untoward incident has been noticed anywhere so far. However, there has been substantial rainfall. According to the data recorded at 8:30 AM, Ganjam district received 114.6 mm of rainfall, Kendrapara received 64.6 mm, and Puri received 61 mm. Rainfall has been recorded across all the districts. In fact, one block in Ganjam district, Patrapur block, received 209 mm of rainfall. Two other blocks also received more than 200 mm, while 13 blocks recorded rainfall exceeding 100 mm. As I mentioned, according to the IMD, landfall is currently taking place. On the sea-facing side, wind speeds are between 70 and 80 kmph, with gusts reaching 90 kmph. However, as the cyclone moves further inland, its wind speed is expected to gradually decrease, according to the IMD. All the Collectors and senior officers believe that although there has been significant rainfall, they have not observed such high wind speeds anywhere so far, and the situation remains under control. We are coordinating with the ports, the Railways and other agencies, as you are aware. Several trains have been rescheduled, while some have been cancelled. Evacuation operations at the ports have been completed, and the larger ships have been moved and stationed in the high seas. All these precautionary measures have been taken. The state government has made complete preparations. Our approach has always been: 'Hope for the best, but be prepared for the worst.' Accordingly, as part of our preparations, 3.7 lakh people have been evacuated and relocated to 10,000 shelters..."#CycloneAkvan #Odisha — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 20, 2026

"Our highest priority is to protect the lives and property of the people through advance disaster preparedness, ensuring public safety, making necessary arrangements for relief and rescue operations, and taking prompt administrative action in every situation," he said.

Adhikari said the administration had been directed to remain prepared to deal with any emergency.

IMD Confirms Cyclone Landfall And Weakening

The IMD said the landfall process of Cyclone Akvan began around 8 am and was completed by 11.20 am.

The cyclone crossed the south Odisha coast and north Andhra Pradesh coast near Gopalpur, with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph, between 7.30 am and 8.30 am. By 1 pm, the cyclonic storm had weakened into a deep depression, with wind speeds of 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph over south coastal Odisha.

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Depression Expected To Weaken Further

The deep depression is likely to move north-northeastwards and weaken into a depression over the next six hours, followed by a well-marked low-pressure area in the subsequent six hours, the IMD said.

Parts of West Bengal have been witnessing rain since Thursday under the impact of the weather system.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)