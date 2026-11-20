Kolkata, Nov 20: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said the state government was fully prepared to deal with the possible impact of Cyclone Akvan.
Adhikari chaired a high-level meeting at the state secretariat with Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal and Home Secretary Sanghamitra Ghosh. Senior officers of various departments and districts likely to be affected by the cyclone were present.
Government Prioritises Public Safety And Preparedness
In a social media post after the meeting, the chief minister said the government was closely monitoring the situation and had made preparations to ensure public safety and facilitate relief and rescue operations.
"Our highest priority is to protect the lives and property of the people through advance disaster preparedness, ensuring public safety, making necessary arrangements for relief and rescue operations, and taking prompt administrative action in every situation," he said.
Adhikari said the administration had been directed to remain prepared to deal with any emergency.
IMD Confirms Cyclone Landfall And Weakening
The IMD said the landfall process of Cyclone Akvan began around 8 am and was completed by 11.20 am.
The cyclone crossed the south Odisha coast and north Andhra Pradesh coast near Gopalpur, with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph, between 7.30 am and 8.30 am. By 1 pm, the cyclonic storm had weakened into a deep depression, with wind speeds of 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph over south coastal Odisha.
Also Watch:
Depression Expected To Weaken Further
The deep depression is likely to move north-northeastwards and weaken into a depression over the next six hours, followed by a well-marked low-pressure area in the subsequent six hours, the IMD said.
Parts of West Bengal have been witnessing rain since Thursday under the impact of the weather system.
Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!
(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)