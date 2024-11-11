'Cut Her Hair Stuck In Tyre': Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Saves Woman Trapped Under Lorry In Telangana (VIDEO)

IANS

Telangana: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar saved a woman trapped under a lorry in Manakondur village in Talangana’s Karimnagar district on Monday.

As per the news agency IANS, Kumar asked locals to cut the woman’s hair stuck under the tyre and arranged her treatment at Lifeline Hospital in Karimnagar.

Reports suggest that Kumar was on a tour of Huzurabad when he stopped his entourage after spotting a woman, identified as Divya Shree, stuck under a truck on a road. The Union Minister along with other members of his entourage got out of their vehicles, arranged for tools and oversaw the coordinated efforts by locals to rescue the woman from under the truck unharmed.

A purported video of the incident has now surfaced on social media. In the video, the woman can be seen stuck beneath the truck, a portion of her hair being stuck under one of the tyres of the truck.

Watch the video here:

Telangana: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay saved Divyashree, a woman trapped under a lorry in Manakondur. He stopped the lorry, instructed locals to cut her hair stuck in the tire, and personally arranged for her treatment at Lifeline Hospital in Karimnagar pic.twitter.com/ZlkTwg9Jnt — IANS (@ians_india) November 11, 2024

As per reports, Shree was hit by the truck. However, it is not clear whether a case has been registered in the matter.

Shree is currently undergoing treatment and her condition is said to be stable.