Customs Bust ₹9.23 Crore Areca Nut Smuggling Racket, Key Accused Nabbed At Goa Airport | Photo credit: DRI

A major consignment of areca nuts in 15 containers declared as BITUMEN and LLDP intercepted by Customs Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch (SIIB), JNCH destined for ICD Tughlakabad with total tariff value of Rs 9.23 crore seized. The customs sleuths conducted searches at various places but the addresses of IECs were found non-existent.

The overseas supplier of the firm exported the goods were Indian origin person Harsh Rajyaguru in both the consignment. The investigations revealed pivotal role played by Harsh Rajyaguru in smuggling and LOC was issued against him.

“The accused was intercepted at Goa airport by Bureau of Immigration. Statement was drawn where inconsistencies were found like mode of placement of purchase order, denial of dealing in arecanut where mail placing order for arecanut was found with him and bank transactions with IEC account,” said Customs SIIB officials.

The accused Harsh Rajyaguru was questioned and could not explain the mails and bank transactions done by him leading to arrest at Goa Airport.