Curious twist to doctor's suicide linking Gujarat BJP MP

In a curious twist, a day after the Gujarat High Court pulled up the State police for not filing an FIR against a BJP MP and his father in the case of suicide by a prominent doctor, his son and the petitioner on Wednesday told the court that the contempt petition against the cops was not maintainable.

It was on February 12 that Dr Atul Chag, who ran a hospital in Veraval town in Gir-Somnath district, was found hanging at his residence. He had left a suicide note accusing BJP MP Rajesh Chudasama and his father Naran Chudasma of forcing him to commit suicide.

Details of the case

Dr Chag’s son Hitarth Chag on Tuesday filed the contempt of court petition against the police for not lodging the FIR and cited Supreme Court’s orders to buttress his case.

This was countered by the investigating officer in the suicide case stating that High Court could not entertain a petition for contempt of Supreme Court’s directions. And this was conceded by the petitioner’s counsel.

On Tuesday, in response to the petition, the high court asked the Gujarat Government if it intended to file an FIR or not irrespective of whether the person named in the suicide note was an MP or an MLA. The State conceded that it would file an FIR in the case, as directed. The petitioner has named five police officials, including a DIG, an SP and a Deputy SP, besides the investigating inspector.

But, on Wednesday, the petitioner’s senior advocate Yogesh Lakhani conceded that his contempt petition against the police for not filing the FIR in keeping with the Supreme Court’s directions was itself not maintainable.

Cops raise issue of maintainability

Though the government agreed to file the FIR, investigating officer in the case, Veraval Police Inspector Sunil Ishrani’s advocate Jal Unwala had raised the issue of maintainability of the petition in the high court.

He argued that alleged violation of Supreme Court orders would amount to contempt of the apex court and it won’t fall under this court.

The petitioner’s counsel conceded this argument, but insisted that their plea for an FIR against the BJP MP, which the government itself had agreed to file, remained strong as it is.

Lakhani told the Free Press Journal, “Our plea for contempt of court may not be maintainable but we have also pleaded for lodging of the FIR. The high court asked the State on Tuesday and it had agreed to file it. We will wait for the court orders on April 25.”

A division bench comprising justices AJ Shastri and JC Doshi reserved its orders for April 25.

