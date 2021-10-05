Mumbai cruise drug bust: Esplanade Court sends four more accused to NCB custody till October 11

Mumbai: The NCB earlier on Tuesday arrested four more accused in connection with the possession and consumption of banned drugs on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast in which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was also taken to custody until October 4 after his bail application was rejected by the court.

Eight persons including Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal were produced before Mumbai's Esplanade Court on Monday which remanded them to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till October 7.

As per the latest reports, the four accused, Abdul Qadir Sheikh, Shreyas Nair, Manish Darya, Avin Sahu have also been directed to NCB custody until October 11.

The NCB on Saturday raided Cordelia Cruise ship from the coast of Mumbai that was on its way to Goa after a tip-off that drugs were being carried and consumed on the ship during a party.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 06:36 PM IST