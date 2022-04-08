CRPF Valour Day: Date, significance and all you need to know

CRPF Valour Day is celebrated each year to commemorate the exceptionally awe-inspiring battle at Sardar Post in Rann of Kuchh, Gujarat, where mere 2 companies of CRPF repulsed the attack of a full fledged Pakistani military brigade on 9th April, 1965.

The Pakistani Army comprised 18 Punjab battalion, 8 Frontier Rifles and 6 Baluch battalion. Their mission was to capture the Indian territory defended by the post. The post was guarded by two battalions of CRPF - roughly 150 soldiers. Compared to the Pakistani Army, the CRPF soldiers were no match in terms of arsenal. Additionally, the terrain was disadvantageous for the defending forces.

A fight ensued in which the Pakistani Army made three attempts to overrun the post. But the CRPF soldiers thwarted every attempt with a brilliant display of courage and strategic intelligence.

The battle lasted for 12 hours. In the end, the Pakistani Army fled the battleground leaving behind 34 of their own dead, which included two officers. Another four soldiers were captured alive.

In the intervening night of 8 and 9 April 1965, about 3500 men of 51st Infantry of Pakistani Army invaded India at Sardar Post. On that night, the CRPF lost six of its brave soldiers. Ever since, the day is celebrated by the CRPF as Valour Day.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 04:15 PM IST