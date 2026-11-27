The horse-racing competition organised during the grand wedding celebrations of Mokama MLA Anant Singh's daughter, Shivangi Singh, has been cancelled following massive crowds and chaotic scenes at the venue in Bihar's Nadwan village. The much-awaited white Mahindra Thar, announced as the first prize, remains unclaimed as the final race could not take place.

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Massive crowds at racing venue

The competition was organised on November 25 at Anant Singh's ancestral village, with horses and riders arriving from different parts of Bihar, other states and Nepal. The event attracted a huge gathering, with spectators assembling in large numbers to witness the races.

While the preliminary rounds and semi-final were conducted, the organisers struggled to manage the crowd. Several spectators reportedly climbed trees, vehicles and high-tension electricity towers to get a better view of the competition.

Security concerns prompt cancellation

Amid concerns over crowd management and security, the final race scheduled for November 25 was postponed to November 26. However, the situation remained difficult on Thursday, prompting Anant Singh to announce the cancellation of the competition. All participating riders subsequently left the venue with their horses.

Mahindra Thar remains unclaimed

The first-place winner was supposed to receive a new white Mahindra Thar, while the second- and third-place winners were promised a motorcycle and a scooter, respectively.

With the final cancelled, no official winner has been declared and the Thar remains with the organisers. No fresh date for the competition has been announced so far.

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