'Crimes Have Become Daily Occurrence': Udhayanidhi Stalin Slams Vijay Govt Over 3-Year-Old's Rape-Murder

Left: Vijay Right:Udhayanidhi Stalin |

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday condemned the sexual assault and murder of a three-year-old girl near Gummidipoondi and demanded that police identify the "real culprits" and ensure stringent punishment for them.

"Crimes that people once read about as taking place somewhere far away in the north have become a daily occurrence in Tamil Nadu under this Sofa Model govt," he said, expressing shock over the child's death.

Attack on chief minister

Launching an attack at CM Vijay, he accused him of failing to protect women and children. Udhayanidhi said the chief minister, who had used children as a "tool" to seek votes during the election campaign, was now repeatedly failing in ensuring their safety, reported Times of India.

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Citing a series of recent incidents, including the alleged sexual harassment of more than 50 women in Salem by a person linked to the ruling party, an alleged case involving a ruling party functionary and a widowed woman in Alandur, and the recent sexual harassment complaint made by a woman police officer in Sivaganga, he said, "Law and order across Tamil Nadu is on a ventilator."

He also warned that if incidents like this continue, the DMK will not hesitate to obtain permission from its leader and mobilise people to take to the streets in protest.

Demanding immediate intervention, he urged the Chief Minister to convene a high-level meeting of senior police officers and issue strict instructions to zonal and district-level officials to prevent crimes.