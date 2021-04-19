‘Crime against humanity’: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams Devendra Fadnavis over alleged hoarding of Remdesivir

She also shared a video of over one minute in which BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with one others were seen arguing with the police officers.

Mumbai Police detained Remdesivir supplier for allegedly exporting the anti-viral drug despite the ban on Saturday. But late in the evening, the BJP leader went to the police station in favour of the supplier.

Fadnavis also accused Maharastra Police of harassing a Daman-based Remdesivir supplier for agreeing to supply a stock of the drug to the state on the request of BJP leaders.

"Four days ago, we had requested Bruck Pharma to supply a stock of Remdesivir vials to Maharashtra. They said they couldn't until permissions were given. I spoke with Union Minister Mansukh Mandviya and got Food and Drug Administration (FDA)'s permission. Tonight around nine pm, the police arrested him," Fadnavis told reporters.