Cricket Fever Reaches Indian Army! CRPF Jawan Says 'Will Do Our Duty & Watch' IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final - VIDEO

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final been India and New Zealand has gripped the entire nation and the excitement has also reached the Indian Army. A CRPF jawan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur expressed his enthusiasm for the much-awaited clash, saying he is confident of India’s victory. The jawans cheered for the team and waved the national flag, roared slogans of 'India India', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai.'

Many others even broke into dance and sang the popular song Chak De India, creating an energetic and festive atmosphere as they expressed their support for the Indian team ahead of the crucial T20 World Cup final.

Speaking about the high-stakes match, the jawan said that despite being on duty, he and his fellow personnel are eager to follow the game. "We will do our duty and watch the match. Today, India is going to win," the CRPF Jawan said while speaking to IANS.

He expressed confidence that Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson and also Abhishek Sharma will play an impressive game in today's clash. In the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 season so far, Abhishek Sharma has not been at his best and the young opener has been struggling to make a significant impact so far in the tournament.