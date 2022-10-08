e-Paper Get App
Creation of a weapon system branch for the officers in the IAF approved: Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari

Saturday, October 08, 2022
Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari |
Chandigarh: The central government has approved the creation of a weapon system branch for the officers of the Indian Air Force, which would save it Rs 3,400 crore in flying training, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari said here on Saturday.

This is the first time since Independence that a new operational branch is being created, Chaudhari said in his speech here on the occasion of the 90th anniversary celebrations of the IAF.

"On this historic occasion, it is my privilege to announce that the government has approved the creation of a weapon system branch for the officers in the IAF.

The weapon system branch will essentially man the specialised streams of surface-to-surface missiles, surface-to-air-missiles, remotely piloted aircraft, and weapon system operators in twin and multi-crew aircraft, he said.

The creation of this branch would result in savings of over Rs 3,400 crore due to the reduced expenditure on flying training, the IAF chief said.

A ceremonial parade was held at the air force station here Saturday morning on the occasion.

Chaudhari inspected the parade, which was followed by a march-past.

Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command, Air Marshal Sreekumar Prabhakaran was among senior IAF officers present on the occasion.

