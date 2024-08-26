 Creation Of 5 New Districts In Ladakh Is Step Towards Better Governance & Prosperity: PM Modi
The newly established districts--Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang--aim to bring governance and development directly to the people's doorsteps, ensuring that the benefits of progress reach every corner of this remote and diverse landscape.

ANIUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 01:44 PM IST
article-image
PM Narendra Modi | X

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 26 said that the creation of five new districts in Ladakh is a step towards better governance and prosperity. He also congratulated the people of Ladakh.

PM Modi Replies To Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Tweet On Social Media Platform 'X'

Replying to the post of Home Minister Amit Shah, PM Modi said in a post on X, "Creation of five new districts in Ladakh is a step towards better governance and prosperity. Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang will now receive more focused attention, bringing services and opportunities even closer to the people. Congratulations to the people there."

About The 5 New Districts

In a significant step towards transforming Ladakh into a developed and prosperous region, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has announced to create five new districts within the Union Territory (UT).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Takes To 'X' To Make Announcement Of The Groundbreaking Initiative

Shah took to X to announce the groundbreaking initiative which is part of a broader effort to enhance development and governance throughout the Union Territory, ensuring that the benefits of progress reach every corner of the region.

"In pursuit of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision to build a developed and prosperous Ladakh, the MHA has decided to create five new districts in the union territory. The new districts, namely Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang, will take the benefits meant for the people to their doorsteps by bolstering governance in every nook and cranny," Shah posted on X.

Shah further said that the Modi government is committed to creating abundant opportunities for the people of Ladakh.

Former Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal Welcomes The Creation Of New Districts

Former Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal also welcomed the creation of the new districts, "Grateful to Hon'ble PM Sh. @narendramodiJi for the visionary decision to create 5 new Districts in Ladakh. It will undoubtedly strengthen governance & bring prosperity to every corner of Ladakh. #ModiSarkar continues to fulfill its commitment to empowering the people of Ladakh."

The decision was taken almost five years after Ladakh was established as a union territory of India on October 31, 2019, following the passage of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act. Before that, it was part of the Jammu and Kashmir state.

