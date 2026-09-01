CR Ganesh Chaturthi Special Trains Get 1.17 Lakh Bookings | AI

More than 1.17 lakh passengers have booked tickets on 200 reserved special trains announced by Central Railway for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival rush, an official said.

Central Railway has announced 262 special train trips from September 9 to connect Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur with destinations in coastal Konkan and Goa. The services include 200 reserved trains and 62 unreserved services, the official said on Monday.

Reserved trains to run to Konkan, Goa

The special reserved services include AC trains and trains with air-conditioned, sleeper and general coaches. Of the reserved trains, 112 services will run to Sawantwadi Road, 64 to Ratnagiri and 24 to Madgaon in Goa, according to an official release.

The trains have recorded bookings for 1,17,682 passengers so far, the official said.

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CR makes arrangements for festival rush

Railways has arranged additional ticket counters, holding areas at major stations, drinking water, food and toilet facilities with the help of NGOs, along with queue management systems for orderly boarding.

Additional Railway Protection Force personnel and ticket-checking staff will be deployed at key locations to ensure passenger safety and smooth movement at stations.

Passengers have been advised to reach stations at least 30 minutes before departure to avoid last-minute rush and carry valid tickets and identification documents, the release stated.