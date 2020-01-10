CPI's Binoy Viswam writes to HRD Minister, demands JNU VC Jagadesh Kumar's removal

New Delhi: Communist Party of India (CPI) lawmaker Binoy Viswam has written to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, demanding the removal of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor (VC) M Jagadesh Kumar in the wake of recent violence at the varsity.

"As the most pressing need of the hour, I urge you to remove Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar from the post of Vice-Chancellor and include Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union and Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association in discussions on the future of the university," Viswam said in his letter on Thursday.

He alleged that "incompetency and abysmal state of the university administration led by the Vice-Chancellor" and his abetment of outside elements to enter the campus hostels and attack students, teachers and staff called for his immediate removal.