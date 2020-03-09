CPI(M) blocks Sitaram Yechury’s nomination ahead of Rajya Sabha elections

Ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has blocked party general secretary Sitaram Yechury's nomination for the Upper House.

According to a report by India Today, the CPI(M) has cited political compulsions and party's code of Rajya Sabha nomination for not allowing Sitaram Yechury file nomination from West Bengal for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election. The decision was taken in a party meeting which was held on February 6 in Delhi.

India Today quoted a senior party leader saying that the party does not nominate the same leader for the Rajya Sabha for more than two terms.