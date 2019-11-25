Cows in Ayodhya to get jute coat, bonfire to beat winters

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s passion for cows is known to the world, mainly because he grooms cows in the backyard of Gorakshnath Peeth Temple where he doubles up as the chief priest.

Taking a cue from the chief minister, the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation has gone a step ahead to shower its love on cattle. The civic body has decided to get warm coats for cows ahead of the harsh winter. They will also arrange bonfires in the cow-sheds to keep them warm. And one hopes the administration will have the good sense to keep the flames away from combustible material in the cow shed. The bovine ‘warm up’ indulgence will be primarily for cattle staying in State-run cowsheds. More important, the coats will have separate designs for male and female cattle.

The bulls will get a single layer coat, cows will get a two-layer garment and calves will be covered with three-layered thermals.

Until now, the penny-wise civic body has been providing jute bags as winter wear which often slips from a cow’s supine back, prompting the officials to explore better options. “The first set of coats are expected to arrive later this month. Each coat costs around Rs250. Over 100 cows will get it in the first phase,” municipal commissioner Niraj Shukla told the media. Shukla further said, "The shelter will also have a bonfire to save the cows from extreme cold. Paddy straw will be put on the floor to provide warmth to the cattle if they choose to sit."

While dairy farmers in some European countries have started using coats for cattle, the Ayodhya civic body is probably the first in India to provide such facilities.

The civic body will soon establish another shelter which will be the best in the state, claim officials.