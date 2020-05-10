Covid19: UP's first plasma therapy patient, a doctor, dies after urinary infection

Lucknow: A 58-year-old doctor, the first covid19 patient to receive convalescent plasma therapy in Uttar Pradesh two weeks ago, passed away Saturday after testing negative twice for the coronavirus.

The doctor had shown initial recovery but developed urinary tract infection and subjected to dialysis but succumbed due to septic shock, claim the doctors of King George Medical University, Lucknow where he was admitted since April 26.

Incidentally, the KGMU vice chancellor Dr MLB Bhatt had told media Friday, “After 13 days of plasma transfusion, the condition of the patient is stable though continues to be on ventilator.

We cannot say when he will be discharged. ”When the patient was given plasma therapy his condition was very bad,” Dr Tulika Chandra of Blood Transfusion department, KGMU had said on Friday.

Saturday press note of the KGMU reads, “There was a considerable improvement in the patient’s lungs and his ventilator need was reduced since he was given plasma therapy on 26 April.

Unfortunately, he caught urinary infection. We were giving treatment for this and he was put on dialysis as well. He tested negative for coronavirus again today (tested negative once yesterday).