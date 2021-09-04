COVID-19: Will lockdown be imposed in Karnataka? Here's what CM Basavaraj Bommai has to say

In view of violation of COVID-19 protocols, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said fresh COVID-19 guidelines will be issued to curb large-scale events and rallies.

According to a report, “We are taking all these things seriously, as few such events have taken place, we will once again announce guidelines for such events," Bommai said while answering a question about large-scale events, rallies linked to political parties taking place despite restrictions.

Several incidents of events or meetings by political parties, including the ruling BJP which organised “Jan Ashirwad Yatras" across the state, has witnessed a large-scale gathering of people, in violation of COVID-19 protocols, and they have come under intense criticism.

Further the CM also said the government has still not considered reopening schools for classes 1 to 5.

“No, we have not considered it yet. We will see how things will function with class 6,7 and 8, and based on that we will take further decisions," in response to a question on reopening school for classes 1-5.

Meanwhile, on grounds of vaccination, the CM today directed directed to ensure 100 percent vaccination across all villages lying within the 20 km range of Kerala border.

He chaired a meeting with District Commissioners (DC) and Superintendents of Police (SP) and district In-charge ministers of bordering districts of Kerala.

Bommai instructed to increase vaccination in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar and Hassan by 35 per cent.

Bommai also explained that a decision will be taken regarding Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations after analyzing the situation in the state.

