COVID-19 vaccine update: 2-day dry run for vaccination in four states in India to start today

With over 10 million total COVID-19 infections, India is set to hold a two-day from today (December 28) in four states for its proposed ambitious vaccination drive likely to be kicked off in January.

To assess the readiness of the mechanism laid out for the COVID-19 vaccination drive, a dry run has been planned by the Centre on December 28 and 29 in four states - Punjab, Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat.

The exercise will include necessary data entry in Co-WIN, an online platform for monitoring of vaccine delivery, testing receipt and allocation, deployment of team members, mock drill of session sites with test beneficiaries, the Union Health Ministry had said.

It will also include testing of cold storage and transportation arrangements for COVID-19 vaccine, management of crowd at session sites with proper physical distancing, the ministry said.