COVID-19 vaccine goof up: 65-yr-old Kerala man gets two shots within minutes

Thiruvananthapuram: In a serious lapse on the part of health officials a 65-year-old man who came to the state run Karuvatta primary health centre in Alappuzha district to receive his second dose of Covishield vaccine got two jabs in a matter of a few minutes.
After receiving the second dose on Tuesday, the man felt uneasy and was quickly moved to the Haripad Taluk hospital.
The man said he was under the impression that the first shot he received was to lower his blood pressure and the second shot was the vaccine dose.
The health authorities have not come out with an explanation for the goof up.
But this is not the only incident of authorities' missteps. On Friday, a 28-year-old woman was injected three doses of Covid-19 vaccine in a space of 15 minutes. A local corporator of Bharatiya Janata Party from Thane approached the Thane Municipal Corporation and fled a complaint.
Meanwhile, India on Monday overtook the US to become one of the topmost nations when it comes to the administration of COVID-19 vaccines. As per data from the Health Ministry, India has administered 32,36,63,297 vaccines doses as of 8 am on June 28. With India's higher population however, the percentage of the country that has been inoculated remains comparatively lower.
As per the list, India has now surpassed nations including the US, UK, Italy, Germany and France. The list does not however include China, which presently leads the inoculation rankings.
In India, the government is looking to vaccinate the entire adult population by the end of the year. Data uploaded on the CoWIN app (on Sunday) dashboard indicates that out of a total of 31,85,37,343 administered doses at the time, only 5,51,99,291 had received the second dose of vaccine.
