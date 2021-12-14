COVID-19 vaccine booster dose won't necessarily protect from Omicron variant: Report

As the Omicron variant continues to spread its tentacles, Covid-19's third dose recommended by medical experts will not necessarily protect you from the new variant. According to a report, Union Health Ministry pointed to Omicron cases in Israel, the United States and other countries to cast doubt over the extent to which a third vaccine dose can guard against the virus.

The government, however, today told the Delhi High Court it is considering evidence related to the dosing schedule of COVID-19 vaccines, as well as the need and justification of booster doses.

Medical experts, while acknowledging, a booster dose might not fully protect against the variant, it represents "our best chance, with other public health measures, of keeping people out of hospitals".

The government, however, today told the Delhi High Court it is considering evidence related to the dosing schedule of COVID-19 vaccines, as well as the need and justification of booster doses.

Junior Health Minister Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar has told Parliament 60 plus nations - including the US, Germany, Austria, Canada and France - are giving boosters. The UK has announced similar plans.

Notably, the UK has become the first country to report a death related to the Omicron strain.

Serum Institue of India CEO Adar Poonawalla said last week said he had room to increase production of Covishield, if needed for booster shots. SII has applied to the government for clarity on a potential booster programme, but an expert panel of the Drug Controller General of India has asked for "justification" for additional shots.

The Omicron variant is reported to have 50+ mutations that sparked fear among virologists, particularly since more than half are on the spike protein - which is what existing vaccines target.

India has so far confirmed 49 cases of the Omicron variant just 12 days after reporting its first.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Omicron Scare: South Korea extends its restriction for overseas travel

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 05:30 PM IST