COVID-19 vaccine: Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN shows 78% efficacy in phase 3 interim analysis

Bharat Biotech, one of India's COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers, announced phase 3 interim analysis results of COVAXIN on Wednesday. The second interim analysis is based on accruing more than 87 symptomatic cases of COVID-19. Due to the recent surge in cases, 127 symptomatic cases were recorded, resulting in a point estimate of vaccine efficacy of 78% against mild, moderate, and severe COVID-19 disease.

The efficacy against severe COVID-19 disease was 100% with an impact on reduction in hospitalizations. The efficacy against asymptomatic COVID-19 infection was 70%, suggesting decreased transmission in COVAXIN recipients.

Safety and Efficacy results from the final analysis will be available in June, and the final report will be submitted to a peer-reviewed publication. Based on the achievement of the success criteria, placebo recipients have now become eligible to receive two doses of COVAXIN.