COVID-19 vaccination drive: Bengal Minister Nirmal Maji takes vaccine shot, vouches for Covishield

“Today is a big day for us. It seems we are slowly coming out of the pandemic. After the vaccination everyone is being monitored for half an hour to see whether the person is developing any side effects, otherwise there are no other measures. The first seven days after vaccination is very important,” mentioned Maji.

Asked about which vaccine is better Covisheild by Oxford or Covaxin by Bharat Biotech, to which Maji replied that Covishield by Oxford has been sent to West Bengal and assuring that Covishield doesn’t have any side effects, Maji confirmed that he has been vaccinated with Covishield.

Raghunath Mishra, Medical Superintendent-cum-Vice Principal of SSKM mentioned that he along with a team of six doctors is monitoring the process of vaccination.

“We have dedicated six booths where 100 people in each booth can be vaccinated each day, but for today we are running only one booth. We are preserving the vaccine vials in a cold chain system at four to eight degrees in the vaccine carrier with extra ice bags inside the carrier which is changed after six to eight hours,” claimed Mishra.

Saying that Covishield is a better option, Mishra also confirmed that it has no side-effects.

“We have kept specialized doctors at the site of vaccination and in case of any emergency the specialists will address it immediately. We have also kept several beds empty to admit the patient if necessary. We are not pushing the vaccines on those who have even slightest symptoms of COVID 19,” mentioned Mishra.