COVID-19: Two-month ban on all indoor gatherings to curb spread of virus, recommends Lancet's India Task Force

Despite several measures being taken by the government against the COVID-19 spread in India, the cases of virus are spurting each passing day. In its report, the Lancet Covid-19 Commission's India Task Force has said that there should be a complete ban on indoor gatherings for at least two months to curb the spread of virus.

It has also cited the ongoing surge to religious, political events (state elections), and social gatherings (resurgence of weddings, sporting events).

"We strongly recommend a temporary ban on gatherings of groups larger than 10 for the next two months," says the Lancet Covid-19 Commission's India Task Force.

As far as the pollings is concerned it said It is important to note that election rallies have not been banned by the Election Commission and there are no restrictions on political rallies as of yet.

The campaigning and voting for assembly elections continued in four states and Puducherry despite a spike in Covid-19 cases.

While, the Maha Kumbh Mela, a religious event in Uttarakhand where Covid-appropriate behaviour went over a toss the state government has refused to wade into the controversy of at least two akhadas exiting the festivities.

At the same time, the state government has also refused to comment on whether the Maha Kumbh should be wrapped up before April 30.