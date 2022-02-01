COVID-19: Tamil Nadu schools reopen for classes 1-12 from today; see pics

Schools in the Tamil Nadu reopened for classes 1-12 from today, reported ANI.

Due to concerns over COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu on Thursday closed the schools and colleges till yesterday. The night curfew has also been lifted earlier.

Tamil Nadu: Schools in the state reopen for classes 1-12 from today; visuals from a school in Madurai. pic.twitter.com/XkMu4VJd4l — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2022

Tamil Nadu yesterday recorded 19,280 positive cases, 20 deaths in 24 hours.

Tamil Nadu continued to witness a decline in fresh infections as the state added 19,280 new Coronavirus positive cases on Monday taking the tally to 33,45,220, while the net recoveries stood at 31,09,526 with 25,056 positive patients getting discharged after treatment.

The state saw 20 fatalities in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 37,564.

The number of active cases, including isolation, rose to 1,98,130.

(with inputs from PTI, ANI)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 11:14 AM IST