COVID-19: Tamil Nadu govt gears up to face third wave, plans to train healthcare workers

Ahead of the impending third wave of COVID-19, the Tamil Nadu health secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan said on Monday that the state government is planning to train healthcare workers to cope up with the next wave of the pandemic.

“Doctors and nurses would be trained to cope with the possible third wave and already the infrastructure at all the paediatric wards in the government hospitals across the state have been upgraded,” Dr Radhakrishnan told news agency PTI.

He also said that the government is planning to vaccinate the people from the most vulnerable sections of the society against the coronavirus disease.

"Besides localised cases will be closely monitored and the “government’s efforts are oriented towards averting any new infections," he added.