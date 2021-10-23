COVID-19: Tamil Nadu allows 100% occupancy in theatres; classes for 1-8 on rotational basis from November 1

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday extended lockdown till 15th November and also announced some relaxations.

As per the new orders by the governemnt, Inter-State AC buses except from Kerala allowed to occupy on 100% capacity from November 1st. Besides, all school classes be allowed to open and function on alternate-day basis. Further, cinema theatre halls to open at 100% capacity from November 1.

The decision on easing curbs further with immediate effect was taken at a review meeting presided over by Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat today, an official release said.

Accordingly, the time restriction on shops, restaurants and bakeries, hitherto allowed to function till 11 pm, has been eased in view of the coming festive season. Further, indoor and outdoor sports, sports training, and use of swimming pools for 'therapeutic purposes' are allowed with immediate effect.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin extends lockdown till 15th Nov. Inter-State AC buses (except Kerala) allowed to occupy on 100% capacity from November 1st. All school classes be allowed to open & function on alternate-day basis. Cinema theatre halls to open at 100% capacity from Nov 1st — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2021

The release said bars and standalone bars are also allowed to function. Film shootings with the required crew adhering to Covid-19 protocol are permitted and all those taking part should have got both COVID vaccine doses.

The government, however, extended the ban on conduct of political events and festivals.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Friday added 1,152 new Covid-19 infections, pushing the caseload to 26,92,949, while 19 more people have succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 35,987, the health department said.

Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 1,392 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,43,431 leaving 13,531 active infections, a bulletin said.

(With agency inputs)

Advertisement

ALSO READ Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin orders appointment of professors for temple-run College

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 09:08 PM IST