Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin orders appointment of professors for temple-run College

Chennai: On Thursday, assistant professors recruited for a college were given appointment orders here by the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M K Stalin.

The orders, appointing nine assistant professors, a librarian and a physical education teacher were given away to the appointees by Stalin at the Secretariat.



The recruitment is for Arulmigu Kapaleeswarar Arts and Science College under the aegis of the Hindu Religious and Chairtable Endowments Department of the Tamil Nadu government.



During the 2021-22 Demand for Grants to the HR & CE department, an announcement was made in the Assembly that 10 arts and science colleges would be set up by the department.



A Government Order was issued on October 6 to set up colleges at four locations -Kolathur (Chennai District), Tiruchengode (Namakkal District), Thoppampatti (Dindigul) and Vilathikulam (Tuticorin)- in the first phase.



Of the four, the Kapaleeswarar College has been set up temporarily in the premises of a school at Kolathur here and admissions are on. The Kapaleeswarar college would be set up in a five acre site here, owned by Arulmigu Somanatha Swamy temple, an official release said.



HR and CE Minister P K Sekar Babu, top officials participated.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 04:49 PM IST