COVID-19 surge in Maharashtra and Punjab 'grave concern': Centre

The Union Health Ministry has expressed worries over the current COVID-19 situation in India as cases are surging at a higher rate on a daily basis, Maharashtra and Punjab being the major contributors in the daily count. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan while addressing a press conference today said, "two states are of grave concern, that have shown a recent surge in cases - Maharashtra, that reported more than 28,000 cases in the last 24 hours and Punjab, that is reporting huge number of cases in proportion to its population."

The secretary said that, Gujarat and MP are matter of concern too. Gujarat is reporting around 1700 cases daily and MP around 1500 cases. Most cases in Gujarat are concentrated in Surat, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar while in MP, cases are majorly found in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Ujjain and Betul.

The top 10 districts where maximum active cases are concentrated are - Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, Nanded, Jalgaon and Akola from Maharashtra while Bengaluru Urban in Karnataka.