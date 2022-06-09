COVID-19 surge: Centre writes to all States and UTs, asks them to not lower their guard | PTI Photo

The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to all States and Union Territories.

In the past 2 weeks, an upsurge in COVID-19 cases has been noticed.

"The States/UTs must not lower their guard and continue working towards building on progress made thus far to bring pandemic situation under control," reads the letter.

India on Thursday witnessed another jump in the daily COVID-19 cases as the country reported 7,240 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

On Wednesday, India saw a rise of nearly 41 per cent in the daily COVID-19 cases, as the country logged 5,233 infections.This increase is believed to be led by another surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra. The state reported 2,701 new coronavirus cases last evening.

With this surge in COVID-19 cases, the active caseload in the country stands at 32,498, constituting 0.08 per cent of India's total positive cases.

The daily positivity rate was observed to be 1.31 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded to be 2.13, the Health Ministry informed. The last 24 hours also saw 3,591 recoveries, taking the total recoveries to 4,26,40,301. India's Recovery Rate is currently at 98.71 per cent.

India conducted 3,40,615 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours. The country has so far conducted 85.38 crore (85,38,63,238) total tests so far, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data.

Maharashtra logged 2,701 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest in nearly four months. Of the total, 1,765 cases were reported from Mumbai. Further, Karnataka on Wednesday recorded 376 new COVID-19 cases of which 358 patients were from Bengaluru. Delhi reported a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases as the city logged 450 cases on Wednesday, the Delhi Health Department informed. The city also saw one death due to COVID on Wednesday.

Kerala recorded 2,271 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Tuesday.

(With inputs from ANI)

