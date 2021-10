Singapore has removed India from travel restriction list. Now, travelers from India can transit and enter Singapore from midnight of October 26, 2021.

However, they will have to serve quarantine at a dedicated facility.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 02:35 PM IST