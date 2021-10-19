Covid-19: Rajasthan records zero cases in last 24 hours for first time

For the first time in 20 months of Covid-19 infection, no case of Covid has been reported in Rajasthan on Tuesday. The active cases are also dipping and no deaths have been reported since August in the state.

The situation is almost under control in the state as the number of positive cases stood at just two in the last few days and on Tuesday, no positive case was reported. The number of active cases is also decreasing as only 43 cases were reported on Monday and 38 on Tuesday. No deaths due to Covid have been reported in the state for the last two and half months.

The vaccination in the state is also going on at a good pace. Till now, the first dose of the vaccine has been administered to 82% of the targeted population and the second dose has been administered to 40%.

The health minister Raghu Sharma has directed to identify people deprived of vaccines by running a special campaign and getting them vaccinated.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 08:28 PM IST