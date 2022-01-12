Covid-19: Rajasthan logs over 9,000 cases in a day, highest in 7 months

The situation of the Covid infection is getting worse in Rajasthan as the state reported 9,488 cases on Wednesday. This is the highest number of cases in a single day in the state after nearly seven months.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 tally of active cases has reached 38,448. Besides the rapid increase in Covid cases, the number of deaths is also rising as the state reported seven deaths in the last 48 hours.

The state had reported 6,366 cases on Tuesday that reached 9,488 on Wednesday concerning the possible third wave that has hit Rajasthan.

According to the data, this is the highest number in a single day after May 17 2021 when around 11,000 cases were reported and the second wave was almost at peak.

The capital city Jaipur is worst hit by the pandemic as the most number of cases are being reported from the city. The active cases in Jaipur stood at 16,919 that are almost half of the active cases of the state.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 09:13 PM IST