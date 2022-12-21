Covid-19: Passengers from China to be screened at Indian airports

Representative Image | PTI

Delhi: As the Covid virus outbreak continues to grow in China, the Ministry of Health has asked airport officials to screen every passenger coming from the neighbouring nation. The screening of such passengers will start at the airports from Wednesday.

The Covid virus, via its sub variant BF.7, is back and is currently causing havoc in China, and has brought back fears of the pandemic. The Centre has also asked the states to ramp up the whole genome sequencing of positive cases to track the new variants.

The Karnataka government will begin screening international travellers at Bengaluru Airport, the state's health minister K Sudhakar told news agency PTI on Wednesday. However, he did not specify exactly when the airport's screening procedure will start at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

Witnessing the sudden rise in the new Covid infection, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the country on Wednesday.

After the meeting, the minister tweeted, "In view of rising cases of COVID-19 in some countries, reviewed the situation with experts and officials today. COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation."

There is no change with regard to aviation as of now, Use a mask if you are in a crowded space, indoors or outdoors. This is all the more important for people with comorbidities or are of higher age," Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog after the Union Health Minister's meeting on COVID.

"Only 27-28% of people have taken precaution dose. We appeal to others, especially senior citizens, to take precaution dose. Precaution dose is mandated and guided to everyone." He further added.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to all states and Union Territories on Wednesday, "In view of the sudden spurt of cases being witnessed in Japan, USA, Korea, Brazil, China it is essential to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track the variants through the Indian SARS-Cov2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network. Such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and will facilitate undertaking of requisite public health measures for the same."