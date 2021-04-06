COVID-19: Over 12 lakhs people have been vaccinated in Delhi so far, says Satyendar Jain

NEW DELHI: Delhi Health Minister, Satyendar Jain, addressed a press conference on Tuesday to update on the current situation of the coronavirus in Delhi. He said that the positivity rate was 5.54% and around 65000 tests were conducted. Orders were issued to escalate the number of beds in both private and Delhi Government hospitals. Almost 5000 beds are being added for covid positive cases. 87,673 people were vaccinated yesterday. Over 12 lakh people have been vaccinated so far. Around 27% in private and 73% people in government hospitals were given vaccination. The Hon’ble Minister said that the trend is being monitored, and the Delhi Government is fully aware. 33 hospitals under the Delhi Government will have a 24-hour vaccine facility. Jain added that they are hopeful that the central government will take cognisance of the Hon’ble Chief Minister’s proposal to roll out the vaccine to all. Delhi has sufficient doses of vaccines, clarified Jain.

While addressing the press conference, Satyendar Jain said, “Delhi reported 3,548 active cases whereas the positivity rate was 5.54%. Nearly 65,000 tests were done. We have directed both the government and private hospitals to escalate the number of beds available for Covid patients. Almost 5000 beds will be added in both private and Delhi Government hospitals.”

Jain stated, “87,673 people received Covid vaccination in Delhi in which 23,737 people and 63,936 people were vaccinated through private and government hospitals respectively. Around 27% in private and 73% people in government hospitals were given vaccination. Government centres utilised 95% of available slots whereas it was 67% in private hospitals. People are preferring government facilities for vaccination over private hospitals and the majority are going to government hospitals unlike before. More than 12 lakhs people have been given the vaccination in Delhi so far.”

While responding to a question about the positivity rate being above 5%, Jain said, “So far, there is only one day where the positivity rate was more than 5%. The trend needs to be monitored, and we are keeping a close watch on it. Currently, the positivity rate has crossed the 5% mark for the entire country. However, in Delhi, we are completely alert and are being cautious.”

Responding to queries surrounding the details about the 24×7 functioning of vaccination centres in Delhi Government hospitals and the letter written by Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal to roll out the vaccine to the entire population barring the age limit, Jain said, “Vaccination sites in all 33 Delhi Government Hospitals will be functional for 24 hours. So far, only people above 45 years have been allowed to get the vaccination as per the protocol. The benefit of rolling out the vaccine to all will be that the young generation, although do not face problems, can act as carriers of the infection. If they test positive, their families would be at risk of contracting the infection. We think that vaccination should be done in a stretch so that it would have the ultimate effect. I am hopeful that the proposal of the Hon'ble Chief Minister will be taken into cognisance.”

Responding to a question about the availability of vaccination doses, Jain stated, “There are two points to notice about registration and vaccination. With the recent orders, vaccination sites will function for 24 hours. The important point is that only registered people can go to vaccination centres from 9 AM to 3 PM. Post 3 PM, people can avail the walk-in facility. Delhi has sufficient doses of vaccines as of now.”