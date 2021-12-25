Covid-19: No need of night curfew in Bihar, says CM Nitish Kumar

With 13 fresh cases reported on Saturday, the coronavirus graph having positivity rate is on a rise in Bihar. However, unlike six states which have banned celebrations and imposed a night curfew, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has said that there will be no night curfew imposed in the state.

The Chief Minister made the announcement on Saturday saying that there was no need to impose a night curfew in Bihar.

The Chief Minister had arrived to garland the statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary when he put an end to the possibilities of a night curfew.

Mangal Pande, the health minister who was also present at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary programme organised by the state government, said precautionary measures are being taken by the government while the vaccination drive has been intensified.

Pande further said that people have been advised to avoid visiting crowded places and use masks.

The Health Minister said a team of the union health ministry would visit Bihar soon to study the preparedness for the third phase of Corona which is apprehended.

Bihar has been identified as one of the ten states in the Corona danger zone. In Bihar- Kishanganj, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Purnia, Rohtas and Patna have been recognised as danger zone areas.

On the instructions of the Patna High Court, a six members official team has been constituted to expedite measures in the hospitals. Sanjay Kumar Singh, executive director of the state health society will head the team.

The Central team would visit different hospitals to monitor measures taken for oxygen supply and availability of beds.

Meanwhile, Patna civil surgeon Dr Vibha Kumari Singh and two others who recently arrived in India come from the United Kingdom and South Africa on Thursday tested positive for Covid-19 and have been sent to an isolation centre.

Managing trustee of the historic Mahabir Mandir Kishore Kunal, has issued instructions to the temple security to not allow entry of any devotee without masks. People have been advised not to visit the temple during the peak Aarti hours and leave the temple premises immediately after performing rituals.

Notably, a 100-bed Covid isolation treatment centre has been opened at Patliputra stadium premises.

So far, Bihar has not reported any case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 05:44 PM IST