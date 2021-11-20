COVID-19: New feature added to CoWIN portal; service providers can check a customer's vaccination status - here's how

The government of India has now introduced a new feature in COVID-19 vaccine portal CoWIN to verify or retrieve a citizen’s vaccination status or details. The introduced feature has been enabled on the CoWIN digital platform.

This will help to verify/retrieve a citizen’s vaccination status/details as per the authorised rights of the verifying entity by Co-WIN/MoHFW.

The service could be utilized by a service provider (private entities like travel agencies, offices, employers, entertainment agencies etc or government agencies like IRCTC, Govt offices etc.) for facilitating a service requested by the citizen.

The service is being built to help citizens who may not have the vaccine certificate available in digital or paper form for availing a requested service and can support the service provider to verify the vaccination status/vaccination digital record of the citizen as per the authorised permission of the requesting entity.

The service helps in verifying the vaccination status of individuals The service can be utilised by travel agencies and help making travel safe for individuals by allowing travel only for vaccinated individuals.

Employers can use this service to verify vaccination status of employees and resume the functions in offices, workplaces, etc. This service will help in resuming and catalysing the economic activities in country, the official said.

In September this year, a feature, 'Raise an issue' was adde dto ensure that the COVID-19 vaccination certificates of beneficiaries are error-free.

Users will have to visit the CoWIN site, enter the 10-digit mobile number and then got to ‘account details’. They will then be able to see 'Raise an Issue' button if they have received first or second dose.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 infection tally rose by 10,302 in a day to reach 3,44,99,925 while the number of active cases declined to 1,24,868 during the same period, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 06:19 PM IST