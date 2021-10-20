COVID-19: Negative RT-PCR test report mandatory for all international passengers coming to India, says Ministry of Health

The Union Ministry of Health on Wednesday announced that negative RT-PCR test report shall be mandatory for all international passengers coming to India. For all the flyers who will be landing to India from another countries will have to submit their negative Covid-19 report and the airport authoriries have also been ordered to not allow any passanger to board the flight unless negative report is submitted.

The passangers flying to India will have to fill a self declaration form (SDF) as per the Health Ministry.

The self-declaration form has to be uploaded on the online Air Suvidha portal (www.newdelhiairport.in) before the scheduled travel. The COVID-19 RT-PCR report should have been conducted within 72 hrs prior to undertaking the journey. It has to be uploaded on the same portal. Each passenger shall also submit a declaration with respect to authenticity of the report and will be liable for criminal prosecution, if found otherwise.

Countries that provide quarantine-free entry to Indians are allowed certain relaxations on arrival are termed as Category A countries, and travelers from these countries shall upload their 'fully vaccinated' certificate on the Air Suvidha portal.

All passengers will be advised to download Aarogya Setu app on their mobile devices. Airlines will only allow boarding to those passengers who have filled in the Self Declaration Form on the Air Suvidha portal, and haveuploaded the negative RT-PCR test report.

At the time of boarding the flight, only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to board after thermal screening.

As per an earlier travel order, the Central government had said that the airlines need to ensure negative RT-PCR before allowing passengers to board in case of those coming from the UK only.

Meanwhile, India logged 14,623 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,41,08,996, while the active cases declined to 1,78,098, the lowest in 229 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 4,52,651 with 197 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 26 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 115 consecutive days now.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 05:21 PM IST