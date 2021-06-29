COVID-19: Moderna vaccine gets DCGI nod for emergency use

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday granted approval to the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to enter the Indian market as the fourth vaccine in its arsenal to fight the deadly pandemic, adding that the next in line is the Pfizer vaccine. Member of NITI Aayog, V.K. Paul made the announcement at a press conference, saying that "new drug permission has been granted to Moderna, the first internationally developed Covid vaccine".

Paul, however, made it clear that the new drug permission is for restricted use and that Moderna will be administered in two doses.

Moderna thus became the fourth vaccine which has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) after AstraZeneca's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Sputnik V developed by Russia's Gamaleya Institute.

While making the announcement regarding opening of the Indian market for Moderna and mentioning that Covaxin, Covishield, SputnikV and Moderna will now be available in the fight against Covid, Paul said "India will soon close the deal on Pfizer as well".

India recorded around 37,566 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours on Tuesday, taking the country’s total to 3.03 crore. This is the lowest single-day spike since March 17. Simply put, less than 40,000 daily cases after 102 days.