COVID-19 latest updates: With 18,139 new cases, India's tally rises to 1,04,13,417

India's daily new COVID-19 cases fell below 19,000 for the fifth time this month, taking the country's caseload to 1,04,13,417, according to data updated by the Union health ministry on Friday.

A total of 18,139 new infections were reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 1,50,570 as 234 more people succumbed to the disease during the same period, the Union health ministry showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,00,37,398, pushing the national recovery rate to 96.39 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.45 per cent.

The active COVID-19 caseload remained below three lakh for the 18th consecutive day. There are 2,25,449 active coronavirus infections in the country, which account for 2.16 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 17,93,36,364 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till January 7, including 9,35,369 on Thursday.