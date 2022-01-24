Covid-19: Karnataka logs 46,426 new cases and 32 deaths in last 24 hours; 62 students from 2 Universities test positive

A rash of new Covid cases exploded in two colleges in Karnataka with 37 students testing positive at Krishnadevaraya University in Karnataka's Ballari district of Karnataka and 25 more at a college in Mandya district on Monday.

According to University sources, the test results of many more students are yet to come.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Monday reported 46,426 new Covid-19 cases and 32 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state’s active case tally is at 3,62,487 along with 41,703 recoveries for the day. The positivity rate of the state stood at 32.95 per cent.

The cases were high as the state conducted over 2 lakh tests on Sunday.

Capital city Bengaluru recorded 26,299 new Covid cases and 29 deaths in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate in the city stood at 22.77 per cent.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 09:18 PM IST