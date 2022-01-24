e-Paper Get App

India records 3,06,064 new COVID-19 cases, 439 deaths in last 24 hours
India

Updated on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 07:16 PM IST

Covid-19: Delhi logs 5,760 new cases, 30 deaths in last 24 hours; positivity rate decline to 11.79%

PTI
Photo: Representative Image

Photo: Representative Image

Delhi on Monday reported 5,760 new Covid cases and 30 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 11.79 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

The health bulletin showed 48,844 Covid tests were conducted in the capital the previous day as compared to 69,022 on Saturday.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been declining after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

Delhi had on Sunday reported 9,197 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 13.32 per cent and 34 deaths due to the infection.

It took just 10 days for cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

The capital on Saturday recorded 45 deaths due to Covid, the highest since June 5, and 11,486 cases with a positivity rate of 16.36 per cent.

On Friday, the city logged 10,756 cases with a positivity rate of 18.04 per cent and 38 deaths.

As many as 543 people have succumbed to Covid in the national capital so far in January.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 07:17 PM IST
