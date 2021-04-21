COVID-19: Indian Air Force starts airlifting oxygen containers, cylinders, essential medicine

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has started airlifting oxygen containers, cylinders, essential medicine, equipment and medical personnel to assist the government in combating the pandemic, reports India Today’s news portal.

According to Air Force officials, the IAF has also airlifted doctors and nursing staff from Kochi, Mumbai, Vizag, and Bengaluru for the establishment of a Defence Development Research Organisation (DRDO) Covid-19 makeshift hospital in Delhi.

“The Air Force has also airlifted DRDO oxygen containers from Bangalore for Covid centres in Delhi,” an official said.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian Air Force wrote," The IAF transport fleet is supporting the fight against Covid-19. Airlift of medical personnel, critical equipment and medicines is underway for Covid hospitals and facilities across the country."