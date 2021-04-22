COVID-19: India to receive Russia's Sputnik V vaccine only by end-May

In a latest development in the arrrival of Russia's Sputnik vaccine in India, Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Thursday told that India will start receiving the vaccine by the end of May.

As per Reuters, "we are targeting to have the first batches imported by (fiscal) Q1, and are trying our best to have them by end-May," said a Dr. Reddy’s spokesman. "Sputnik is going to be made in India in a few months. We expect the India-made vaccine to start being available from the second quarter of the fiscal (year)." the lab added.

Besides, a day after announcing that Sputnik V vaccine could be sold at around Rs 750 a dose in India, its manufacturer Dr Reddy's Labs clarified that discussions on the price are still on and there is no final decision yet. "While the global price for the Sputnik V vaccine is $10 per dose, we are still in discussions on the price of the imported doses in India. We will share an update once there are further developments in this regard," Dr Reddy's said in a statement today.