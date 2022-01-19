COVID-19: India reports 2.82 lakh new cases, 18% more than yesterday

New Delhi: India reported 2,82,970 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with a daily positivity rate of 15.13 per cent, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Wednesday.

The fresh infections are 2,369 more than yesterday. On Tuesday, India logged 2,38,018 fresh COVID-19 cases.

With the addition of new cases, the total cases of COVID-19 in India rose to 3,79,01,241 including 18,31,000 active cases. Active cases account for 4.83 per cent of the total cases.

The country has so far detected 8,961 cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

As per the health ministry, there is an increase of 0.79 per cent in Omicron cases since yesterday.

The daily positivity rate is at 15.13 per cent while the weekly positivity rate is 15.53 per cent. Meanwhile, the country's recovery rate stands at 93.88 per cent.

The ministry said that 1,88,157 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery tally to 3,55,83,039.

The country also witnessed 441 new COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours. As many as 4,87,202 people have succumbed to the infection so far.

A total of 70.74 crore samples have been tested so far of which 18,69,642 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

As far as the COVID-19 vaccination is concerned, as many as 1,58,88,47,554 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive of which 76,35,229 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 09:26 AM IST