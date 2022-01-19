People should learn to live with COVID-19: Top infectious disease expert Dr Faheem Younus

New Delhi: People should learn to live with COVID-19 disease and should not throw caution to the wind, said Dr Faheem Younus, Chief of Infectious Disease at the University of Maryland, on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Younus, top infectious disease expert, said, "We should learn to live with COVID-19. It doesn't mean dropping our guard against COVID-19. We should get vaccinated or get a booster dose in order to avoid a high-risk situation. Going to a concert or to a bar may not be essential but taking care of our parents is important." He also emphasized on wearing good quality masks and getting vaccinated which will help people in keeping high-risk situations at bay.

"So as long as we continue to get vaccinated and wear good quality masks, then we can live with it. Wearing good quality masks and being vaccinated will help prevent death and hospitalisation," Dr Younus added.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 07:18 AM IST