Updated on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 03:23 PM IST

Covid-19: India administers over 90 crore vaccine doses

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 from April 1
Photo: Representative Image

New Delhi: The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 90 crore, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.

The country-wide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2.

"Shastri ji gave the slogan 'Jai Jawan - Jai Kisan'. Revered Atal ji added 'Jai Vigyan' and PM @Narendra Modi Ji gave the slogan 'Jai Anusandhan'. Today the result of anusandhan is this corona vaccine.#JaiAnusandhan," Mandaviya tweeted.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 from April 1. The government then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 03:23 PM IST
