COVID-19 in West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee allows several new relaxations; here's full list of guidelines

Kolkata: In keeping with the low Covid positivity case in the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday allowed few more relaxations and said that the lockdown-like restrictions in West Bengal will continue till July 15.

What are the relaxations given?

1. The markets will be opened from 6 am to 12 noon.

2. The retail shops will remain open from 11 am to 8 pm.

3. With 50 per cent occupancy, public transports including both government and private bus services will be open with both the drivers and conductors vaccinated.

4. Offices with 50 per cent occupancy will operate from 10 am to 4 pm.

5. Salons and Beauty Parlour will be open with 50 per cent occupancy from 11 am to 6 pm.

6. Marriage ceremony will have 50 people.

7. Political and religious functions will have 20 per cent occupancy.